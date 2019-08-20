UTM STUDENT-ATHLETE GRADUATES IN TWO YEARS

Parker Stewart

A student-athlete at the University of Tennessee at Martin has accomplished a feat seldom realized by college students during their academic careers – earning a four-year degree in half the time.

Earlier this month, Martin basketball guard Parker Stewart, son of head coach Anthony Stewart, graduated from UTM in only two years.

Parker earned his degree in humanities and fine arts, and he did it without taking AP classes in High School.

(See complete story in the Aug. 21st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)