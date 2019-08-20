SPURGEON ANNOUNCES GREENFIELD AWARDED INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT GRANTS

Weakley County Economic Development Director Shelby Spurgeon made an important announcement, regarding efforts to bring jobs to the area, during the August 13 meeting of the Greenfield City Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

Spurgeon stated the City of Greenfield has been awarded two major grants to fund studies promoting the development of the city’s industrial site.

She explained that the TVA Invest Prep Grant and USDA Rural Development grant will help offset the cost of due diligence studies in reference to developing an 87-acre industrial tract. The property is composed of 27 acres owned by the city that is located next to the industrial park, and an adjoining 60 acres that Greenfield has a five-year option on to purchase for the prospective industrial site, which is owned by Larry Pentecost.

