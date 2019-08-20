REPAIRS TO AFFECT HARDY GRAHAM STADIUM SEATING

Hardy M. Graham Stadium

A routine inspection of the University of Tennessee at Martin ROTC Building, which includes visitors seating on Hardy M. Graham Stadium’s east side, identified structural and safety issues that are under review. As a precautionary measure, university officials are closing the building and visitors seating until more detailed inspections are made and the issues are resolved.

Graham Stadium also serves as the home football field for Westview High School, which hosts the season opener with Dresden High School this Friday night. Game parking and stadium access will not be affected, but visitors-side concessions and restrooms will be closed until further notice.

