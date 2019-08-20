GREENFIELD BOARD DISCUSSES PAY ISSUES; DILAPIDATED PROPERTIES
Top items for discussion during the Tuesday, Aug. 13 meeting of the Greenfield City Board included employee pay practices and the status of condemning and cleaning up dilapidated properties.
Concerning the issue of employee pay raises, City Attorney Beau Pemberton stated there has been quite a bit of confusion over the subject, due to the way it was handled.
In other business, Mayor Cindy McAdams stated a lot of concerned citizens have complained about dilapidated housing in the City of Greenfield. “I assured them that we are working on this,” Mayor McAdams said.
Mayor McAdams stated the city is going to be working on a new ordinance to develop a policy to deal with dilapidated and abandoned properties.
(See complete story in the Aug. 21st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)