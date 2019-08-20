DRESDEN POLICE ARREST GREENFIELD MAN ON ASSORTED DRUG AND WEAPON CHARGES
Jason Edward Hensley
Dresden Police officers recently arrested a Greenfield man on assorted drug and weapons charges.
Jason Edward Hensley, 43, of Greenfield is charged with Possession of Schedule II methamphetamine, Simple Possession Casual Exchange, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Violation of the Light Law, Open Container, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
