SEWER SYSTEM REPAIRS PLANNED FOR GLEASON PUMPING STATION

Water Plant Supervisor Tony Terrell addresses the Gleason Board regarding sewer lift station issues in need of repair.

Health and public safety related issues topped the agenda at Thursday night’s regular monthly meeting of the Gleason City Board.

The most pressing and expensive need discussed by board members involved making major repairs to the city’s sewer lift station.

Water Plant Supervisor Tony Terrell informed the board that the current lift station pumping system, which was installed in 1991, is deteriorating and in need of extensive repairs or replacement before it ceases to function.

Terrell estimated the system will cost approximately $50,000. “Does the Water Department have the funds to take care of that?” Alderman Radford asked.“Yes,” said City Recorder Angela Hunt.

