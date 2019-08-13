LOCAL SCHOOLS RECEIVE $49,000 IN USDA FARM TO SCHOOL GRANTS

Second graders at Sharon School were introduced to growing their own food when they planted and reaped the bounty of a garden last year. The harvested sweet potatoes were then prepared by the school cafeteria to be shared with fellow students.

More than $9 million in USDA Farm to School Program grants were recently awarded to increase the amount of healthy, local foods served in schools and create economic opportunities for nearby farmers. Among the awards was a nearly $49,000 grant to Northwest Tennessee Local Food Network (LFN) for a collaboration with Weakley County Schools.

(See complete story in the Aug. 14th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)