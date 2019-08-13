HIGH SCHOOL JAMBOREE SCHEDULE FOR AUGUST 16
Area high schools will be playing in jamborees before the start of the regular football season on August 23. The teams will be playing this Friday night, August 16, in various parts of West Tennessee.
(See complete story in the Aug. 14th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)
Posted in News
Related Posts
LOCAL SCHOOLS RECEIVE $49,000 IN USDA FARM TO SCHOOL GRANTS
August 13, 2019 | No Comments »
GLEASON FARMER GIVES DONATION BACK TO HIS HOMETOWN
August 13, 2019 | No Comments »