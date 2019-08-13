GLEASON FARMER GIVES DONATION BACK TO HIS HOMETOWN

Eric Owen

A local farmer and Weakley County commissioner is giving back to his community after being chosen by a national organization to receive a donation to strengthen rural America.

Eric Owen of Gleason directed $2,500 to Gleason Downtown Revitalization Committee through America’s Farm Grow Communities, which is sponsored by the Bayer Fund. As part of its mission, the Gleason Downtown Revitalization Committee will use the funds for the revitalization of the Gleason downtown area, as well as its two city parks.

(See complete story in the Aug. 14th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)