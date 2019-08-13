GLEASON BOARD CONSIDERS COMP TIME POLICY AND EQUIPMENT BIDS

Downtown Revitalization Committee Chairman Charles Anderson gives an update on the caboose project, during Thursday night’s Gleason City Board meeting. He holds up a photo of a CSX train to illustrate the color of paint that will be applied to a caboose donated by CSX Railroad, which was set up in the downtown area on Wednesday, July 31.

There were several important issues on the agenda at Thursday night’s meeting of the Gleason Board of Mayor and Aldermen, including a proposed revision of the comp time policy that would allow city employees to opt for time off instead of overtime pay.

Gleason Police Chief Paul Eddlemon requested the board amend the city’s comp time policy, so that officers working overtime, be given the option of taking time off instead of being paid time-and-a-half for their overtime hours.

This means, employees with 10 hours of overtime, could either be paid time-and-a-half for those hours, or take off 15 hours.

Chief Eddlemon stated this would also be a good thing for the city, because it would save money on payroll.

