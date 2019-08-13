DRESDEN NATIVE PLACES 2ND AT WORLD TAXIDERMY CHAMPIONSHIP

Dresden native Ryan Scearce’s taxidermy hobby has earned him major awards at recent competitions, including the ‘Second Best in World’ silver medallion award for his turkey entry (top center); and first place trophies for the Breakthrough Award for Judge’s Choice Best of Show in Tennessee and Alabama (right). Dresden native Ryan Scearce’s taxidermy hobby has earned him major awards at recent competitions, including the ‘Second Best in World’ silver medallion award for his turkey entry (top center); and first place trophies for the Breakthrough Award for Judge’s Choice Best of Show in Tennessee and Alabama (right).

A 35-year-old Dresden native’s part-time taxidermy hobby has earned him the distinction of winning the second place trophy at this year’s World Taxidermy Championship held in at the Springfield Expo Center in Springfield, Missouri, as well as two state championships.

Ryan Scearce is a rural carrier at the Dresden Post Office, which he describes as his “real job.”

“I started doing turkey taxidermy, which has become a paying hobby the last couple of years,” Scearce said. “For fun, advertising and learning purposes, I started competing in taxidermy contests.”

He says his business, “Billingsby Road Taxidermy,” is named after where he grew up,” which is also his mother’s maiden name. “Despite no longer living there, it just represents where I came from,” Scearce said. “It’s where I learned about the outdoors from family and where all my first hunting successes came from. It’s also a way to represent both sides of my family’s names in my work and in competitions which I take pride in.”

