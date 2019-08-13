Obituaries

Ruth Birchem

Ruth Margaret Tilley Birchem, age 86 of Martin, died August 9 at VanAyer Healthcare & Rehab. eral services were held Tuesday, August 13 at Murphy Funeral Home, and Rev. Wayne Perkins officiated. Burial followed at East Side Cemetery in Martin.

Mrs. Birchem was born October 30, 1932. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, attended Sharon High School, and was a homemaker.

She is survived by two sons, Thomas (Sandy) Birchem, Dresden, and Greg Lynn Birchem; two grandchildren, James Austin (Laura) Birchem, and Shannon Thomas (Tonya) Birchem, and several great grandchildren; a sister, Reba (Ronnie) Wade, Martin; and a brother, Eric (Linda) Tilley, Trenton.

Mrs. Birchem was preceded in death by a son, James Waymon Birchem, and her parents, John Buford and Willie Ruth Todd Tilley. PAID OBIT A3189

Joyce Brooks

Velma Joyce Brooks, age 83 of Rives, died August 8. Funeral services were held August 12, at Mt. Pelia Baptist Church and burial followed in Alamo Cemetery near Sidonia.

Mrs. Brooks was born January 29, 1936 in the Hyndsver Community to Yuma H. and Vernell Walker Robertson. Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, C.T.; and a sister, Frances Nanney.

She graduated from Martin High School in 1954 being voted the “girl with the prettiest hair” by her classmates. She was married for 63 years (December 24, 1954) to C.T. Brooks, Jr. They were members of Mt. Pelia Baptist Church. Joyce and C.T. were avid Southern Gospel fans, traveling many times to the Quartet convention in Louisville, KY, as well as attending many gospel singings held at surrounding churches. In her years, she worked as a stamper at Martin Manufacturing Company.

Her surviving family include a daughter, Phyllis (Keith) Wainscott and a son, Danny (Lisa) Brooks; and five grandchildren.

Robert Mansfield

Robert Dennis Mansfield, age 82 of Dresden, died at his home on August 11. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 14 in Bowlin Funeral Home Chapel at 11 am with burial to follow in McClain’s Chapel Cemetery.

Robert Dennis Mansfield was born October 10, 1936 in Dresden to the late Frank Lee Mansfield and Ruby Rainey Mansfield. He was a locksmith and carpenter for the University of Tennessee at Martin and a National Guardsman.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jessie King Mansfield; his son Mark (Michelle) of Dresden; his two daughters, Rebekah (Mitch) Skelton of Greenfield and Denise Bradberry of Maryville; his brother, Frank Mansfield of Sharon; his sister, Mildred Henley of Dresden; 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister; Sadie Mansfield Lamb.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to McClain’s Chapel Cemetery c/o Mark Mansfield, 463 Old Latham Road, Dresden, TN 38225.