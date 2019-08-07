Obituaries

DAVID RAY AINLEY

David Ray Ainley, age 66, died April 17, 2019 in Lake Mead, Az. Masonic graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Au-gust 17, 2019 at Acree Cemetery 5 miles east of Dukedom in the Austin Springs community.

Mr. Ainley was born on Jan-uary 21, 1953 to Matthew Ray Ainley and Dortha Mae Price Ainley, both deceased. Be-sides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Jean Ainley Rust. He is survived by his children daughter Jennifer Ainley Ayers of Houston, Tx., daughter Miranda Snider-Ainley of Katy, Tx., son Ryan Snider-Ainley of Katy, Tx., former wife and friend Jennifer Snider-Batula (Preston) of Katy, Tx., sister Brenda (Ted) Kelley of Dresden, uncles, aunt ,nieces, nephew, cousins, and other family members.Mr. Ainley served his country as a member of the Tenn Army National Guard. He was also a member of The Roberts Lodge 172 Masons and Rizpah Shriners. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Acree Cemetery 1490 Hudson Springs Rd. Sharon, Tn. 38255. PAID OBIT R1283

LINDA SUE GROGAN

Linda Sue Grogan died on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Manchester Health Care Center at the age 74. No services are scheduled.

Linda, the daughter of the late John and Mary Wilson Bradford, was born in Chicago on September 1, 1944. She retired from Parker Hannifin. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, coloring and reading. She loved the mountains, wolves and anything Native American.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Jerry Bradford and sister, Debbie Bradford. She is survived by sons, John Grogan and his wife, Kimberly of Tullahoma and William Grogan of Greenfield, TN; brother, John Bradford and his wife, Nancy of Bolingbrook, IL and three grandchildren, Jasmyn Yarbrough and Kaitlyn and Christy Grogan. PAID OBIT/NA

BETTY A. WALLACE

Betty Ann Wallace, age 85, died August 1 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services were held Au-gust 4 at Murphy Funeral Home and her son, Bro. Greg Wallace officiated. Burial followed in Henderson County Memorial Gardens in Lexington.

Mrs. Wallace was born September 4, 1933. She was pre-ceded in death by her husband, Goy Wallace; her parents, Loyd Rhodes and Quinnie Campbell Rhodes; brother, Gene Rhodes; sisters, Martha Roley and Harri-et Rhodes.

Survivors include her daughter, Julie (Mark) Simpson of Martin; her sons, Gary Wallace of Woodburn, Kentucky and Grey (Penny) Wallace of Morgantown, Kentucky; sisters, Emily Taylor of Jackson, Linda Keeton of Decaturville and Charlotte Earp of Parsons; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Memorials requested to Pleas-ant Hill Baptist Church for the Lottie Moon Christmas offering.

BOBBY HAROLD GARDNER

Bobby Harold Gardner, age 86 of Martin, died August 3 at CuraHealth in Nashville. Funer-al services will be held August 7 at Bible Union Baptist Church at 11 a.m. and Rev. Keith Sumner will officiate. Burial will fol-low at Tansil Cemetery in Sharon. Murphy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Gardner was born June 1, 1933 to Hosie Clarence and Velmer Frances Rowlett Gard-ner, both deceased. Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Lyrlene Baker Gardner; his son, Barry Lee Gardner; and a sister, Marie Wright. He was a member of Bible Union Baptist Church where he served as deacon and a song leader for over 40 years. He was a graduate of Martin High School and a retired farmer.

Survivors include his wife, Bobby Blanchett Gardner; his daughter, Linda (Roger) Hill; son, Gene (Kay) Gardner, all of Martin; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

JIMMIE GENE PICKLER

Jimmie Gene Pickler, age 73 of Dresden, died July 28 at his residence. Funeral services were held July 31 at Williams Funeral Home and August 1 at McDonald Funeral Home in Hohenwald. Gary Gallimore officiated the services and burial followed in Graves Cemetery in Linden, TN.

Mr. Pickler was born August 24, 1945 to Chester and Ruby Pickler of Fulton, Kentucky, both deceased. Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by a brother, Roger Pickler.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Pickler; son, Anthony (Austin) Pickler of Murray, Kentucky; one daughter, Alicia (Terry) Mayo of Humboldt; two sisters, Brenda Stafford of Greenfield and Karen (Jerry) Calhoun of Union City; and one grandchild.

RONNIE DALE LAWRENCE

Ronnie Dale Lawrence, age 73 of Gleason, died August 1 at his residence. Funeral services were held August 4 at Gleason First Baptist Church. Keith Sumner, Dean Doster and Paul Conquest officiated the service and burial followed in Hopewell Cemetery. Williams Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Lawrence was born July 13, 1946 in Dresden to Flavel Lawrence and Novella Lawrence, both deceased. Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by one son, Jeff Lawrence. Survivors include his wife, Kathy Lawrence; son, Brent (Melissa) Lawrence of Gleason; daughter, Jennifer (Greg) Cook of Gleason; three brothers, Terry Lawrence of Rockingham, NC; Donald Lawrence of McKenzie; Ted Lawrence of Dyer; two sisters, Linda Tilley of Dresden and Wanda Gatewood of West Chicago, Illinois; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

RONALD LEE PIERPOINT

Ronald Lee “Chubby” Pier-point, age 74 of Dresden, died August 1 at his home. Funeral services will be held August 4 at Bowlin Funeral Home and Bro. Doug Morris officiated. Burial followed in Eastside Cemetery in Martin.

Mr. Pierpoint was born March 30, 1945 to the late John Franklin and Francis Farmer Pier-point. He is survived by his son; Rodney Pierpoint of Dresden; his daughters, Tina Watson of Lexington, DeDe Morris of Dresden; brother Johnny Pier-point of Waynesville, MO, five grandchildren, and close family friends; James, Chris, and Barrett Sadler.