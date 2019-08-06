WEAKLEY COUNTY STUDENTS BACK IN CLASS

The school year has started back up for Weakley County Schools on Monday, August 5. Teachers and students are getting back into the rhythm of school life again. Dresden Elementary School teacher Teresa Wainscott looks over drawings done on the first day of school by her first grade class including Dax Rainey on right.

Weakley County students were greeted by some new faces in the classroom on Monday, with 42 teachers and administrators assuming new positions this year.

According to Assistant Director of Schools Jeff Kelley, out of approximately 600 staff members in the Weakley County School System, 330 are certified teachers and administrators.

Kelley says all but one position has been filled – a speech, language pathologist. However, he noted this teacher has agreed to remain on the job until October, to allow the Weakley County School System more time to find a replacement.

He noted the total number of students enrolled won’t be known until Thursday.

