EMA DIRECTOR WELCOMES REPLACEMENT

Weakley County EMA Public Safety Officer Jason Kemp (left), who recently resigned his position, welcomes Ray Wiggington (right) to fill the vacancy.

Weakley County Public Safety Officer Jason Kemp, who retired, effective July 31, said, “I want to spend a little more time at my full-time job at Air Evac and with my family.

Kemp’s vacant position is being filled by 35-year-old Ray Wiggington of Gleason.

“Ray’s is able to take over,” Kemp said. “He’s been doing a great job.”

Wiggington said, “I’ve been looking forward to this for a long time; and I hope I can do a good job for the citizens of Weakley County.”

Wiggington is very familiar with emergency management operations, having worked at Weakley County’s Emergency Management office for the past seven years. For the past four years, he has also served as an EMA volunteer through the tracking team, which assists in search and rescue operations.

