ELECTION COMMISSION DISCUSSES MARCH COUNTY PRIMARIES
The Weakley County Election Commission discussed details for the upcoming voting primaries that will be held in March.
The commission is looking for additional locations for early voting. There are two locations in question near Westview High School.
These locations would cover that end of Martin, Greenfield and Sharon, and be closer than the Election Commission Office in Dresden. But the use of this location has not yet been finalized.
