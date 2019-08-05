DRESDEN WOMAN INJURED IN WEATHER-RELATED ACCIDENT

A local woman was injured in an automobile accident around 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, during a heavy downpour.

According to a THP report, 31-year-old Savannah Glissen of Dresden and her two-year-old son were traveling south on Highway 22 between Union City and Martin in a 2016 Ford Mustang, when Glissen says she hydroplaned and struck an abandoned 1998 Honda Civic on the shoulder of the highway.

As a result of the impact, Glissen’s vehicle came to rest facing north off the right shoulder of the roadway, while the abandoned Civic was facing northeast on the emergency shoulder. Glisson and her son were temporarily trapped inside the vehicle.

The victim was transported to West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin.

Responding agencies included THP, Wealkey County EMS, Martin Fire Department, Martin Police Department, and Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

