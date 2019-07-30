UNEMPLOYMENT UP SLIGHTLY AT COUNTY, STATE AND NATIONAL LEVELS

Statistics indicate that unemployment increased in all of Tennessee’s 95 counties during June 2019.

However, Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) Commissioner Jeff McCord notes that the state’s jobless rate remains near its historic low.

Commissioner McCord states, despite a slight increase to 3.4 percent unemployment in June, which is up 0.1 of a percentage point when comparing it to May’s revised rate of 3.3 percent, Tennessee’s year-to-year, unemployment is 0.2 of a percentage point lower than the June 2018 rate at the state level.

Nationally, unemployment increased from 3.6 percent in May to 3.7 percent in June. Even so, the national rate declined 0.3 percent from June the 2018 rate of 3.7 percent.

Unemployment in Weakley County during June was 4.9 percent, which represents a 1.5 percent increase from the previous month’s rate of 3.4 percent. It was 1.2 percent higher than the national rate of 3.7 percent, and 1.5 percent above the state average of 3.4 percent. Weakley County’s jobless rate is the same as it was last June. Out of a total countywide labor force of 16,379 workers, 15,578 were employed and 801 were unemployed.

(See complete story in the July 31st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)