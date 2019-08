Archie Nunn

Shooting incident lands Kentucky man in jail

The Martin Police Department arrested a Graves County, Kentucky man in connection with a shooting incident over the weekend.

Archie Olanceb Nunn, 33, of 121 South 15 Street, Mayfield, Kentucky, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

