PILOT INJURED IN HELICOPTER CRASH NEAR LATHAM

Law enforcement officers, medical technicians and fire department personnel responded to the scene of a helicopter crash on Saturday in northern Weakley County. The helicopter was downed after striking an electrical power line, which injured the pilot and badly damaged the aircraft.

The pilot of an agriculture helicopter was transported to an area hospital over the weekend, after the propeller clipped a WCMES power line, causing it to crash.

At approximately 12:13 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, emergency agencies were dispatched to the scene of the accident, which took place off Highway 118, north of Chestnut Glade Road near Latham.

When Weakley County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrived at the scene, they found a crop dusting helicopter in a cornfield, but were initially unable to locate the pilot. However, a short time later, the pilot, Robert Stepenson of Little, Arkansas, walked out of the field. He was treated by Weakley County EMS, before being transported to the hospital by ambulance for observation and treatment for exposure to the agricultural chemicals he was spraying.

