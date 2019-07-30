ONE KILLED, ANOTHER INJURED, IN VEHICLE ROLLOVER

Clay Mayhill

A single-vehicle accident over the weekend that took place between McKenzie and the Pillowville Community in Weakley County claimed the life of a Hornbeak man and sent his passenger to the hospital.

According to Trooper Ryan Finch of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 29-year-old Clay Thomas Mayhall of Union City, was traveling west on State Hwy 124 in a 2003 Mitsubitshi Lancer, when the vehicle exited the roadway, hit a ditch, and overturned.

Mayhall was killed in the accident, and 34-year-old Camaron Jones of Potts Camp, Mississippi, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was injured.

