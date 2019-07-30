GLEASON RECEIVES DOG PARK GRANT

Gleason Mayor Diane Poole was recently contacted by the Randy Boyd Foundation and informed that the City of Gleason is the recipient of a $25,000 dog park grant.

The grant fully funds the dog park and requires no local matching funds.

(See complete story in the July 31st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)

 

 

Posted in News

