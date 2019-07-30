EDUCATORS AND STUDENTS PREPARE FOR ANOTHER SCHOOL YEAR

Principals and central office staff met recently at the first administrators’ meeting of the 2019/2020 school year. Items discussed included updates on recent changes in laws, important dates, evaluations and school safety.

Weakley County educators are gearing up for another school year, while students are getting outfitted with the items they’re going to need for their classes.

Over 300 educators in Dresden, Gleason, Greenfield, Martin and Sharon, including 35 new teachers, are making preparations to serve over 4,100 Weakley County students.

Registration will be held in all 10 Weakley County schools on Wednesday, July 31, from 8:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Students return to classes on Monday, August 5.

“We’re looking forward to having a great year,” said Director of Education Randy Frazier.

(See complete story in the July 31st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)