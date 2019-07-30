DRESDEN CONTINUES CLEAN UP OF DILAPIDATED PROPERTIES

Dresden Public Works employees are cleaning up a dilapidated properties around town. A house located at 210 East Maple Street and other properties are slated for clean up.

According to Public Works Director Kerry Cooper, city crews are currently in the process of cleaning up around an abandoned house located at 200 East Maple Street, which is owned by Tracey Joyce and Linda Batts.

“They had a bunch of junk left out in the yard,” Cooper said. “We’re about three-fourths done cleaning it up” He stated the city also mowed the yard, which was badly overgrown.

Cooper added that the city will bill the property owners, and if the bill is not paid, a lien will be placed on the property. He noted the property may eventually be condemned, due to its poor condition.

