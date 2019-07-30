CONSTRUCTION WORKER SHOT IN CHEST WITH NAIL GUN

Lance Donnell

A local man was seriously injured at a construction site on Monday, after he accidentally shot himself in the chest with a nail gun.

According to Greenfield Police Chief Joey Radford, at approximately 1:19 p.m., emergency 911 operators received a call that a construction worker had been shot in the chest with a nail gun, while working at the new Greenfield Bank building job site.

The victim, 23-year-old Lance Donnell of Greenfield, had a 16p nail lodged 1 ¼ to 1 ½ inches in his chest near the left ventricle of the heart.

(See complete story in the July 31st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)