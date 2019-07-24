Mallon Receives All-State Honors

Page Mallon

Page Mallon, an upcoming sophomore at Dresden High School, was recently named

to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Division I Small Class Track and Field

All-State team.

Mallon finished third in the 3200-meter race at the state track and field meet this spring with a 12:27.36 time, which qualified her for the All-State team.

Mallon also competes on the cross country team and placed eighth in the state as a freshman this past season.

(See complete story in the July 24th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)