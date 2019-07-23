WCSD ARRESTS LOCAL MAN ON DRUG AND WEAPON CHARGES

Jason Neil Rice

A Weakley County man is facing multiple criminal charges in Weakley and Obion counties, after attempting to flee from Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies.

Jason Neil Rice, 42, of 1359 Jewel Store Road, is charged with possession of methamphetamine for distribution, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of schedule II drugs, simple possession of marijuana and evading arrest.

