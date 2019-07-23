LOCAL AGENCIES ASSIST KOREAN WAR VETERAN WITH DEMENTIA RETURN TO MICHIGAN

Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigator Marty Plunk was one of several local citizens who helped a highly decorated Korean War veteran with dementia to return to his home in Michigan, after it was discovered the elderly gentleman was disoriented and in need of assistance.

A routine traffic stop Thursday night led to the discovery that an elderly man with dementia was in need of assistance.

Sheriff’s Investigator Marty Plunk stated the driver was 84-year-old Clifton Fullmore, who had driven to Tennessee from Detroit, Michigan. He later learned that Mr. Fullmore enlisted in the 101st Airborne Division in 1952, and was a highly decorated Korean War veteran.

Thanks to the generosity of local citizens, all of the elderly man’s needs were met. Weakley County Veterans Service Officer Rick McKenzie coordinated with other organizations to get him assistance. Rolling Thunder put Mr. Fullmore up overnight in the Dresden Motor Inn and paid for his meals. Tony Lane, commander of VFW Post 4939 in McKenzie who drove him to Nashville, and put him on a plane. Other area citizens also offered donations to help Mr. Fullmore.

