LITTLE GARDENER AMONG VENDORS AT DRESDEN FARMERS MARKET

Dresden High School star athlete Loral Winn, who has won numerous track titles, including six State Championships, with five in track and field and one in cross country, helped 10-year-old Hallee Nanney operate her vegetable booth on Thursday at Dresden Farmers Market. Loral says she is Hallee’s babysitter, and added, “This is all of her family’s stuff.”

Hallee, who is the daughter of Keely and Johnny Nanney of Martin, was among a group of vendors offering fresh garden produce to local shoppers.

This is the first year that Loral and Hallee have sold produce at Dresden Farmers Market.

