FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE ARRESTED ON METH CHARGES

Anthony Daniel Travis

A fugitive from justice, facing drug related charges in Tennessee and Kentucky, was arrested this week in Weakley County.

According to Investigator Captain Randall McGowan of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, investigators from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, assisted by investigators from the Graves County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant on a residence located in downtown Dukedom.

The officers arrested 28-year-old Anthony Daniel Travis on charges of being a fugitive from justice from Kentucky and possession of methamphetamine.

(See complete story in the July 24th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)