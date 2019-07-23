DRESDEN SENIOR CENTER HOSTS FREE HEALTH FAIR

Local citizens stopped by the Dresden Senior Center on Friday to take advantage of the free health screenings and learn more about the services provided by the various organizations participating in the event.

The staff at Dresden Senior Center are (l to r): seated – Lana Eaves, financial director; Edith Garner, exercise instructor; standing – Cathy Duffina, in-house respite; Gail Rogers, director of the Dresden Senior Citizens Center and Office on Aging; and Joyce Kyle, assistant director.

A good turnout was reported at the free Health Fair, which was held Friday morning at the Dresden Senior Center, located at 589 Evergreen Street.

Local citizens stopped by the Dresden Senior Center on Friday to take advantage of the free health screenings and learn more about the services provided by the various organizations participating in the event.

(See complete story in the July 24th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)