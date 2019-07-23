CONDEMNATION BOARD TAKES ACTION TO CLEAN UP DRESDEN PROPERTIES

Dresden Public Works Department employee Josh Lassiter demolished a burned house trailer at 1076 Evergreen Street Friday, after the owner failed to meet the City of Dresden’s deadline for removing it from his property. The debris was placed inside a large, commercial dumpster dropped off at the site.

he recently appointed members of the Dresden Condemnation Board were all present for their first meeting, which was held Thursday night at Dresden City Hall. They are (l to r): Bobby Goode, LeAnne Moore Johnson, Alderwoman Sandra Klutz (chairperson), Lin Dunn and Kelly Trevathan.

During Thursday night’s meeting of the newly seated Dresden Condemnation Board, discussion centered on taking steps to condemn abandoned and dilapidated structures and improving the appearance of other properties that are in violation of the city’s property maintenance codes.

The Condemnation Board members were selected during the July 1, 2019 meeting of the Dresden Board of Mayor and Aldermen, on the recommendation of Mayor Jeff Washburn. They are: Alderwoman Sandra Klutts, Lin Dunn, Bobby Goode, Kelly Trevathan and LeAnne Moore Johnson. Ex Officio members are Mayor Jeff Washburn and Dresden Building Inspector David Kelley. Dresden’s Code Enforcement Officer Domonic Little and Public Works Director Kerry Cooper were also present to offer input and answer questions.

As Chairwoman Klutts called the meeting to order, City Recorder Jennifer Branscum provided board members with a prioritized list of properties with structural issues that are under consideration for condemnation. Those in the worst shape were accompanied with photos to show the rundown condition of the buildings.

