VOLS STATE RUN PARTICIPANTS PASS THROUGH DRESDEN
At the time runners came through Dresden, a man named Nathan Flear from Wales in the United Kingdom was in the lead.
Runners all over the world started coming though Weakley County on Thursday, July 11 as part of the ultra-marathon, the Last Annual Vols Run.
A group of runners stopped by Dresden Farmers Market for food, refreshments, restrooms, and rest during the hot day.
This will be the fifth year that Dresden has hosted runners participating in the race.
(See complete story in the July 17th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)