NEW FACES IN ADMINISTRATION AT WEAKLEY COUNTY SCHOOLS
With the new fiscal year underway, new faces have joined the Weakley County school district and some familiar faces have new roles.
In the district central office in Dresden are Karen Campbell as the newly established Communications Director, Terri Stephenson who has come from Martin Elementary to fill the Elementary Supervisor of Instruction position and Lindsey Parham filling the role of Supervisor of Career Technical Education.
Two new principals – Jeff Cupples and Patresa Rogers – officially begin this week.
