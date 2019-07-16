GLEASON POLICE INITIATIVES RECEIVE CITY’S SUPPORT

At Thursday night’s Gleason City Board meeting, members heard a report from Police Chief Paul Eddlemon, concerning drug interdiction and issues relating to school safety.

Gleason Police Chief Paul Eddlemon gave members of the Gleason Board of Mayor and Aldermen an update on the status of the police department, during Thursday night’s regular monthly meeting.

Chief Eddlemon talked about staffing, drug interdiction, the installation of flashing lights at school crossings, parking issues at Gleason School, purchasing weapons for police officers, the new hands free cell phone law, and safety problems related to fundraising collections points at four-way intersections.

