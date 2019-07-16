DRESDEN RECEIVES GRANT FUNDING TO RENOVATE DOWNTOWN BUSINESS DISTRICT

Several local businesses in Dresden were recently awarded grant funding for improvements and beautification of the area to help revitalize the downtown business district under the Tennessee Downtowns Program.

According to Dresden City Recorder Jennifer Branscum, the City of Dresden has received a grant from Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development for downtown renovation in the amount of $15,000.

“The City of Dresden contributed $10,000 in addition to the $15,000 Downtown Grant funding,” Branscum said. “So we have a total of $25,000 we’re operating with to award these mini-grants. But, we didn’t have enough money to award all of the applications we received, which totaled 25-30.” There were 14 grants approved. The largest amount awarded to any business was $2,400.

The grant funding is earmarked for improving the appearance of the front of buildings in the downtown area and includes: clean up, upgrading doors, awnings, windows, signage, painting, siding and other improvements.