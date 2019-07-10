Obituaries

Carol Hutcherson

Carol Beth Smith Hutcherson “Putch” went to heaven on July 9 after a brief stay at Western Baptist Hospital at the age of 100. The family will receive friends at Dresden First Baptist Church on Friday, July 12 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 13 at 11 a.m. with visitation to begin at 10 a.m. Dr. Don McCulley will officiate the service and burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery in Dresden.

Mrs. Hutcherson was born August 16, 1918 to Philemon Andrew and Jocie Rebecca Brann Smith of Palmersville in Weakley County. She was the oldest living graduate of Palmersville High School, having graduated in 1936. She was also the oldest member of Dresden First Baptist Church and served as organist for over 70 years. She was a member of The American Legion Auxillary for 74 years; was a charter member of Dresden Pilot Club; and she was active in Dresden FBC Women’s Missionary Union. She and her late husband owned and operated Hutchen’s Golf Service Station for over 40 years.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Richard (Barbara) Dale Hutcherson of Dresden and her daughter, Phyllis Beth Hutcherson Parrott of Houston, Texas. Grandchildren: Paul Richard (Carla) Hutcherson and Phillip Michael Hutcherson of Dresden; Kimberly Karol Hutcherson of Nashville; Deborah Ann Parrott of Houston, Texas; Rodney Sterling (Linda) Parrott of Crosby, Texas; Catherine Allene Parrott of Friendswood, Texas; Holly Gayle Parrott of Denver, Colorado; Ben (Kristen) Lowrance of Collierville. Great-Grandchildren: Richard “Dale” Hutcherson, Paul “Tyler” Hutcherson, Brandon “Kyle” Hutcherson, “Aden” Thomas Hutcherson, “Ashton” Michael Hutcherson, Aylah Grey Hutcherson, Tucker Lowrance, Madeleine Lowrance, Rachel Rebecca Robnett, Eli Sterling Robnett, Ashley Alyssa Parrott, Dennis McCoy, Frank (Stephanie) McCoy, Damon (Renee) Parrott and many nieces and nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gaither “Dale” Hutcherson; sisters, Elnora Stewart, Willie B. Griffith; brother Richard P. Smith and son-in-law, Harold Ellis Parrott.

Memorials may be made to Dresden First Baptist Church or St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital in Memphis. A2527

Billie Stover

Billie Thomas Stover, 88, died on Friday, June 28, at Diversicare in Martin. Funeral services were held on Monday, July 1 at Central Baptist Church in Martin with Rev. Kylan Mann officiating. Burial followed the services at East Side Cemetery.

Mr. Stover is survived by his wide, Jeane Carolyn Littrell Stover, three daughers; Christy (James Denton) Bell, Linda (David) Sudberry, and Mitsie (Ricky) Witherspoon; eight grandchildren, 14 great- grandchildren, and a sister-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his parents; George Thomas Stover and Essie Milner Stover and brother Cecil Stover.

Dan Priestley Shanklin

Dan Priestley Shanklin, 80 years of age, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Humboldt, TN. Dan was a great husband, father and friend to many. If the phrase ‘never knew a stranger’ ever applied to anyone, it was Dan. He had a special way of connecting with anyone he ever met.

Dan was born in Latham, TN on July 7, 1938 to Everett and Obeira Shanklin. Dan married Mildred Hearn Shanklin in 1959 and she preceded him in death after 53 years of marriage. Dan was also predeceased by his parents and siblings, brother Joe Shanklin and sister Faye Shanklin Call.

He grew up in Weakley County and graduated from Dresden High School in 1956. Upon graduation he attended the University of Tennessee at Martin and then Murray State College where he earned an Agriculture bachelors degree.

From 1961 to 1965, Dan proudly served his country in the Army, where he was a Staff Sergeant & Special Agent in Charge of the 111th Intelligence Corp. His love and pride for our country was evident to all his entire life.

Dan moved to Humboldt in 1966, where he and Mildred raised their three children, Tim, Lisa and Russell. Dan was the owner of a well-respected insurance agency for many years that eventually evolved into an investment advisory firm in the early 1990’s. The firm continues to prosper today as Sycamore Financial Advisors.

He was a very active member of Humboldt First United Methodist Church, serving on almost every committee imaginable and as the Church Treasurer for over 30 years. He was active in mission work, participated in many Emmaus Walks, and was a longtime supporter of Lakeshore United Methodist Assembly, serving on its Board of Trustees.

Dan’s love of Humboldt was evident by the many organizations he served such as the Humboldt City School Board (Chairman and board member) and Relay for Life, where he was once honored as Caregiver of the Year. He also served on special committees for the Tennessee School Board Association.

In 1957, Dan was on the inaugural baseball team for the University of Tennessee Martin Volunteers. He shared his love for baseball with numerous youth in Humboldt, coaching his team, Shanklin Agency, for many seasons. He had a profound impact on many young lives in the community and loved each of them as his own.

Of all the passions Dan had his children were his greatest joy and accomplishment. His pride and love for them were immeasurable. Dan leaves behind three children, Tim Shanklin (Tracy) Lakeland, TN; granddaughters Taylor and Tori, Lisa Shanklin Hurley of Mt. Juliet; granddaughter Priestley and grandson Ashton, step-grandsons Jacob Hurley and Tyler Hurley of Murfreesboro, and Russell Shanklin (Carrie) Brentwood, TN; granddaughters Clara and Molly. Dan is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Dan’s life will be held 2:30 on Saturday, July 13, at First United Methodist Church in Humboldt. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:30 prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church Humboldt or Lakeshore United Methodist Assembly in Eva. Paid Obit R1221

Ruth Ann Adams

Ruth Ann Adams of Sharon died on July 2, 2019 at the age of 69. Visitation and services were held on July 5 at Williams Funeral Home of Greenfield. The burial followed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sharon.

Mrs. Adams is preceded by her parents, John E. Ridgeway and Martha J. Ridgeway and brother Gene E. Rideway. She is survived by her husband, Mitchell Adams and many members of the Adams’ family. Mrs. Adams had one son; Joseph D. Mara and his girlfriend, Rhonda Koon, her brother, David Rideway and his wife Ellen, two nieces and three great nieces.

Paid Obit A1886

Nan Lamb

Ms. Teresa Nan Lamb, age 68, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at her residence in Martin. A private memorial service will be held.

Ms. Lamb is survived by her children, Jeremy Andrew (Angela Renee) Lamb, Stacey Christine (Robert) Stewart, and Megan Rebecca (Justin) Cheek; four grandchildren, brother, David (Joann) Taylor. She is survived by her loving pet, Jasper.

She was preceded by her parents, Dewey D. Taylor and Norma Ruth Tomlinson Taylor.

Janie S. Richardson

Janie S. Richardson, age 55 of Gleason, was born on February 26, 1964 and passed away on July 3. Services and visitation where held Saturday July 6, at at Williams Funeral Home of Gleason with Bro. Brent Arnold officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Springs Cemetery in Gleason. Mrs. Richardson is survived by her husband, Ricky Richardson of Gleason. Mrs. Richardson is also survived by one son, Ryan (Meghann) Richardson of Owensboro, KY, parents, James and Judy Paschall, and brother, Kevin Paschall, all of Gleason.

Janie E. Milam

Janie E. Milam, age 61 of Greenfield, died July 7.

Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, July 10 at Olive Branch Cemetery in Como.

Mrs. Milam was born November 19, 1957 to the late Calvin Whitlow and Allene Crawford, who survives. She is also survived by her husband, Billy Milam; sister, Nancy Whitlow; three brothers, Mickey Whitlow, Johnny Whitlow and Ronnie Whitlow; and niece Angela Mosley.