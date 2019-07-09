UNEMPLOYMENT UP SLIGHTLY IN COUNTY AND STATE, UNCHANGED AT NATIONAL LEVEL

Tennessee’s statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May 2019 inched up slightly to 3.3 percent, after remaining at an all-time historic low for three consecutive months, according to data released by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

While Tennessee continued to experience low unemployment during the month, a total of 90 counties saw a slight uptick in their rates, one county remained the same, and unemployment dropped in four counties.

When comparing year-to-year statistics, the current rate is 0.3 of a percentage point lower than it was in May 2018.

Nationally, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.6 percent, mirroring April’s national rate.

Unemployment in Weakley County during May was 3.5 percent, which represents a 0.5 percent increase from the previous month’s rate of 3.0 percent. It was 0.1 percent lower than the national rate of 3.6 percent, and 0.2 percent above the state average of 3.3 percent. Out of a total countywide labor force of 16,700 workers, 16,120 were employed and 580 were unemployed.

(See complete story in the July 10th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)