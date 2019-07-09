SHARON DISCUSSES PROPERTIES NOT UP TO CODE

The July meeting for the Sharon board of mayor and aldermen met on Monday, July 8 to discuss properties that are not being kept up to code and what action the city can take with this issue.

The Sharon board opened the board meeting by discussing mowing yards in the community that are not being kept up and expressed concern in case of damages. Mayor Monroe wanted to go ahead and mow the properties and put any cost of damages as leans on the property. Other members on the board expressed concern as to when they could see money from such action if the properties are vacant.

The Sharon board also voted to accept a bid to make repair to parts of the Sharon City Hall.

(See complete story in the July 10th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)