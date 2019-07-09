MARTIN GOES 16 YEARS WITHOUT PROPERTY TAX INCREASE

The Martin City Board approved several ordinances and resolutions when it met for a special called meeting on Friday, June 28 at the City Courtroom.

The City of Martin passed the budget on its second and final reading for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2019 and ends June 30, 2020.

The budget includes no property tax increase, a two-percent increase in water and sewer rates, and a two-percent increase in solid waste.

The ordinance levies a property tax rate at $1.4044 per $100 of assessed value on all real and personal property. This will be the 16th year the city of Martin will go without a tax increase.

