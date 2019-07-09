MARTIN CITIZENS EXPRESS CONCERNS OVER REZONING ISSUE

A group of Martin citizen, residing near a proposed housing project, addressed the Martin City Board Monday night concerning potential noise problems that might be created by the construction of new housing on Lee Street.

Local citizens voiced their concerns regarding the rezoning of property adjacent to their own, during a public hearing at Monday night’s meeting of the Martin Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

The ordinance calls for approving a request by Rental Solutions, LLC to rezone four properties in Ward II and the adjacent right-of-way on Lee Street from R-2 (Medium Density Residential) to R-3 (High Density Residential).

Residents on an adjoining street stated they fear it will create a noise problem, similar to when a couple of frat houses were located in the same area.

However, board members said the project involves high-end, single-level duplexes, not frat houses.

When the question was called on the motion, the ordinance passed 5-1 on second and final reading with Alderman David Belote, who represents Ward II, voting against the measure.

The board also heard a request to sell the Old Middle School to Weakley County Training School Alumni Association

In other board action, members appointed a medical director for Martin’s new EMS.

The board also voted to purchase a street sweeper.

