LIGHTING STORM CAUSES WIDESPREAD BLACKOUT ACROSS WEAKLEY COUNTY

Area residents expecting a spectacular Fourth of July fireworks show Thursday night got more than they bargained for, when a powerful lightning storm lit up the night sky and caused major power outages in Weakley and adjoining counties that left a large number of citizens in the dark.

According to Weakley County Municipal Electric System Director Faron Collins, over 15,000 electric customers in Weakley County were without power. He added that all of Fulton Electric System suffered a power outage.

