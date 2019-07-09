EVANS FOUND GUILTY OF RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

Gregory Wade Evans

During a jury trial on Tuesday, July 9, Gregory Wade Evans of Sharon had a charge of aggravated assault dismissed, but was found guilty of reckless endangerment, which is a misdemeanor.

Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parham sentenced Evans to 11 months and 29 days, with all but 45 days suspended, and the defendant was also ordered to pay a $500 fine.

Evans allegedly fired shots at the front tire of Chad Robey’s motorcycle, while he was riding south along Hwy 45 from Martin to Sharon.

