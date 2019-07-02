WEAKLEY COUNTY COMMISSION AMENDS COUNTY’S DEBT POLICIES
The Weakley County Commission approved a resolution amending the county’s debt policies, as well as several year-end budget resolutions for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.
The commission unanimously approved a resolution, sponsored by Commissioners James Westbrook, Jr. and Dennis Doster, which amends Weakley County’s debt policies.
The resolution prohibits expenditures from the Debt Service Fund for non-debt related purposes, such as purchasing equipment, repairing roads, or promoting industrial development.
The commission also approved several year-end budget resolutions amending the General Fund, the General School Fund, Cafeteria Fund, Highway Fund, and Debt Service Fund to prevent expenditures from exceeding revenues.
