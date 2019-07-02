FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE MAKES RECOMMENDATIONS REGARDING APPOINTMENT OF JUVENILE OFFICER

Members of the Financial Management Committee considered what action to take regarding the appointment and management authority of the Weakley County Juvenile Service Officer’s position, during Thursday afternoon’s meeting in the Earl Wright County Commission Court Room at the Courthouse in Dresden.

During discussion, Weakley County Attorney Allison S. Whitledge pointed out there is a discrepancy between state and county regulations regarding the appointment of the juvenile services director. She noted that, under a Special Private Act approved by the State of Tennessee, the juvenile director is under the authority of the juvenile judge, who appoints him. However, the Weakley County Commission’s rule book states the commission appoints the juvenile director.

Committee members agreed that the state statute supersedes county regulations, making the county rule concerning the appointment of the juvenile services director null and void.

