DRESDEN BOARD DISCUSSES NEW GARBAGE RATES; POLICE DEPARTMENT RENOVATIONS
Dresden board members discuss the new garbage rates under the contract with Red River Waste Solutions, which is replacing Republic Services as the city’s waste disposal provider.
One of the top items on Monday night’s agenda at the Dresden City Board meeting was the change of companies providing garbage pick-up for local citizens.
Mayor Jeff Washburn explained the terms of a resolution establishing the sanitation rates for the City of Dresden with Red River Waste Solutions, effective July 1, 2019.
Washburn stated, as a result of the transition to Red River, most of the garbage rates are going to go down. Residential rates will be 10 cents less, while the dumpsters will go down as much as $50 per month. The City of Dresden will recover the same amount per month as under the previous contract with Republic.
