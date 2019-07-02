DRESDEN APPOINTS NEW CONDEMNATION BOARD

Dresden resident Linn Dunn addresses the board regarding the problem of dilapidated properties that need to either be cleaned up or demolished.

The majority of discussion during Monday night’s meeting of the Dresden Board of Mayor and Aldermen centered on the condemnation of dilapidated structures and improving the appearance of other properties.

The first person to address the board concerning the need for improving the looks of Dresden by cleaning up rundown homes was Dresden resident Linn Dunn.