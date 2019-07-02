COMMITTEE HAS TALKS OF REPAIRING COURTHOUSE
Representatives from the Path Company came to the Finance, Ways, and Means Committee meeting Tuesday morning to discuss repairs that can be done on the Weakley County Courthouse.
The County Finance, Ways, and Means Committee met Tuesday morning, July 2, and discussed repairing the Weakley County Courthouse in the coming fiscal year. Representatives from the Path Company gave a presentation on services they provide, repair options, and cost for the Courthouse and other county buildings.
The Weakley County Courthouse currently has many problems that need to addressed, including: problems with the heating and cooling system, mold, humidity control issues, excess moisture, and lack of personnel able to maintain the system that is currently being used at the courthouse.
Path presented their proposed project to the committee that included conserving energy and lowering costs over time. This could be achieved by installing LED lighting, HVAC controls, and having water upgrades. This could save the county $60,000 a year in utility and maintenance cost.
Path also presented to the committee an expected budget with financing options. If the committee chooses to repair the courthouse, the project will cost around $1.95 million.
Another option showed the cost if the committee votes to replace everything in courthouse that is not working properly or is out of date, which will cost $2.95 million, but save the county $73,000 each year.
