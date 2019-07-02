COMMITTEE HAS TALKS OF REPAIRING COURTHOUSE

Representatives from the Path Company came to the Finance, Ways, and Means Committee meeting Tuesday morning to discuss repairs that can be done on the Weakley County Courthouse.

The County Finance, Ways, and Means Committee met Tuesday morning, July 2, and discussed repairing the Weakley County Courthouse in the coming fiscal year. Representatives from the Path Company gave a presentation on services they provide, repair options, and cost for the Courthouse and other county buildings.

The Weakley County Courthouse currently has many problems that need to addressed, including: problems with the heating and cooling system, mold, humidity control issues, excess moisture, and lack of personnel able to maintain the system that is currently being used at the courthouse.