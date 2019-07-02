BURGLARY SUSPECT ENDS LIFE AS LAWMEN APPROACH

Billy Andrew Smothers

A 32-year-old Huntingdon man, sought by various law enforcement agencies from northwest Tennessee in connection with several burglaries in Carroll, Henry and Weakley counties, took his own life, after law enforcement agents established a perimeter around the wooded area in which he was hiding on Friday, June 21.

Billy Andrew Smothers used a handgun to end his life as Carroll County deputies approached on foot and Sergeant Lee Russell observed from the THP helicopter overhead.

When deputies found Smothers, he had shot himself. Sheriff Dickson said deputies rendered first aid and summoned an ambulance, which arrived in 13 minutes.

Smothers was transported to McLemoresville EMS Station by ambulance. Vanderbilt LifeFlight then transported the patient to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where he died from his injuries.

After his death, investigators discovered stolen vehicles, livestock trailers, tools, and a Polaris Ranger stolen in Carroll, Henry, Weakley, and Henderson counties.