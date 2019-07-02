Obituaries

Donna Rushing

Donna Kay Rushing, age 71 of Dresden, died June 26 at West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin. Funeral services were held June 29 at Murphy Funeral Home and Rev. Rick Walker officiated. Burial followed in East Side Cemetery.

Mrs. Rushing was born November 4, 1947 to Russell Parham and Era Belle Dillon Parham, both deceased. She was a homemaker and a member of Oak Grove Church.

She is survived by her husband, Jack L. Rushing; her son, Timothy Craig Rushing of Dresden; her daughter, Tammy Lynn (Justin) Provost of Lexington, KY; sisters, Wanda Pritchett and Wendy Holmes; brothers, Johnny Parham, Bobby Barham, and Steve Parham, all of Mayfield, KY.

Cynthia Rehberg

Cynthia Lockhart Rehberg died Sunday, June 30, 2019 after a brief illness. Cyndi was born to the late Clayton and Mary Jo Lockhart on January 14, 1959 in Orlando, Florida. She was a 1977 graduate of Greenfield High School, after which she attended the University of Tennessee in Martin and graduated from the Esthetic Institute of Florida. In 1998, Cyndi married Andy Rehberg, who preceded her in death on March 14, 2018.

Cyndi is survived by her son Mason Rehberg, her stepdaughter Shelly Toth, and her stepson Shane Rehberg. Her grandchildren are Evie and Mary Toth and Harper and Luke Rehberg. Cyndi is also survived by her siblings David Lockhart (Wanda), Boonville, IN, Devy Moore (Randall), Thomasville, GA, Nickie Lockhart (Pam), Dyer, TN, Shawn Lockhart (Janice), Sharon, TN, and Byrd Lockhart (Stacy), Martin, TN.

She was employed as a CNA at Glen Mor Nursing Home.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Allen and Allen Funeral Home, 110 W. Hansell Street, Thomasville, Georgia. A private memorial service for immediate family is planned for a later date.

In lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to the Lewis Hall Singletary Oncology Center at 919 S. Broad Street, Thomasville, GA 31792.

Billie Stover

Billie Thomas Stover, age 88 of Martin, died on June 28 at Diversicare in Martin. Funeral services were held July 1 at Central Baptist Church in Martin and Rev. Kylan Mann officiated. Burial followed in East Side Cemtery.

Mr. Stover was born December 14, 1930 to George Thomas Stover and Essie Milner Stover, both deceased. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Cecil Stover.

Survivors include his wife, Jeane Carolyn Littrell Stover; daughters, Christy (James Denton) Bell, Linda (David) Sudberry all of Martin; and Mitsie (Ricky) Witherspoon of Lakeland; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; sister in law, Louise Rowlett Stover of Martin.

Johnie Eugene “Gene” Wimberley

Johnie Eugene “Gene” Wimberley, age 82 of Murray, Kentucky died, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his home

He was born April 16, 1937 in Cottage Grove, to the late John Aden and Lillie Mae Jenkins Wimberley. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by one brother, Billy Dean Wimberley and two brothers-in-law Jerry Lynn Austin and James F. Hicks

Mr. Wimberley was a 1955 graduate of Dresden High School. He was a college graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin with a degree in Agriculture. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of the Murray First United Methodist Church.

H is survived by his wife Carol Austin Wimberley of Murray, Kentucky whom he married on December 26, 1960 at the First United Methodist Church in Martin, Tennessee: two sons, David Eugene Wimberley and wife Lori of Collierville, Tennessee and Randall Keith Wimberley and wife Dee of Millington, Tennessee; one sister, Sue W. Hicks of Jackson, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Chaurette Wimberley, Logan Wimberley, Drake Wimberley and A.J. Wimberley.

Funeral services were held on June 18, at the Murray First United Methodist Church. Rev. Jim Stahler and Gene’s beloved grandchildren officiated. Burial took place in the Forest Hill East Cemetery in Memphis on Wednesday, June 19.

John Martin Harper

John Martin Harper, 70, of Melbourne, FL, passed away June 25. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 30 from 2-4 p.m. at Davis Seawinds Funeral Home, 560 Montreal Ave., Melbourne, FL. Graveside service will take place in Gleason, at New Hope Cemetery at 11 a.m. on July 5.

Mr. Harper was born in Chicago, IL on July 8, 1948. He received several degrees from Ole Miss and University of Tennessee-Martin along with an additional degree and various certifications through several other scholastic institutions.

He worked with Harris Corporation since 1982 and was greatly loved by his friends and colleagues. He entered the Navy and served on the USS Henley as a Ships Engineer. He was commissioned on May 31, 1970 and served a little over two years when honorably discharged. John was an Eagle Scout and member of JW Mathers American Legion. He was an avid Davey Crocket fan and had several memberships to Davey Crocket organizations. John loved trains, traveling and collecting all types memorabilia. John loved nature, animals and especially his three dogs, Skipper, Kandie and Ginger.

John is survived by his wife, Jeanne Harper, of Melbourne, and his daughter Sandra Argo from Palm Bay; He also is survived by three step-daughters, 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Animal Rescue or local SPCA.